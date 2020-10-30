Mask Mandate to Take Effect in Laramie County on Monday

Masks will be required in Laramie County beginning Monday, Nov. 2, the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department announced Friday.

The mask mandate, which was issued in response to skyrocketing cases of COVID-19 in the county, applies only to establishments open to the general public. It does not cover faith-based organizations or events within homes, on private property or outdoors.

MORE:

"The goal is to keep businesses open, keep the economy as healthy as possible and keep people out of the hospital,” said County Health Officer Dr. Stan Hartman.

As of Friday, 29 people have been admitted to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for COVID-19, seven of whom are in the ICU and five of whom are on life support. The health department says one person on life support has passed within the last 24 hours.

The mask mandate, which can be seen by clicking here, will remain in effect through Nov. 30.