Mason Ramsey has found a new gig. The boy once known as Walmart Boy, Yodel Boy and Little Hank has partnered with Burger King to educate customers about the restaurant's new program to reduce methane gas emissions.

A two-minute-long accompanying ad is a simple country-stomper that finds Ramsey yodeling: "Reducing methaaannnee / Reducing methaaannnee / We can reduce emissions by more than a third."

The song explains with some simple science. By reducing how much gas a cow passes (through flatulence, burping, or "splatter"), Burger King says it is reducing how much methane gas is released into the air, and from there, they're doing their part to curb global warming.

It's far more fun to hear Ramsey sing about it, however. Yes, he does walk out of a cow's butt several times during this video. Just go with it.

The key, according to Ramsey and by extension, Burger King, is adding lemongrass to their cows' diets. This can reduce gas by up to one-third (the full study is available through their website).

Ramsey continues to overachieve after being discovered yodeling in the aisles of Walmart more than two years ago. He's performed at major festivals nationwide, at the 2020 Grammys and on his own headlining tour. He is still signed with Big Loud Records, the label home of Morgan Wallen, Jake Owen and more. "Famous" was his first release, but he's recorded several more songs and been a part of a few high-profile collaborations, including a remake of "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X.

The 12 or 13-year-old Illinois native leans into classic country, specifically Hank Williams' catalog. His best known yodels have been old Williams' songs, like "Lovesick Blues" and "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry." Ramsey grandparents raised him on these classic country songs and still support him today.

The last time ToC checked in with Ramsey, he'd just gotten off a three-month grounding for throwing an Xbox controller through a glass window.

