Matt Stell's heart may be broken, but he puts the whole of it into a new acoustic performance of his song "If I Was a Bar," premiering exclusively on The Boot. There's a bit of a chill-bar band vibe to the whole thing, in fact.

In "If I Was a Bar," originally released over the summer, Stell envisions the beer joint that perfectly represents his personality: a neon-lit dive with a sawdust floor, "La-Z-Boys for barstools" and "an all-night Happy Hour" featuring endless ice-cold beer, a vast whiskey collection ... "and that one red wine you don't like."

Okay, maybe there's some bitterness there. "I'd have the songs-you-hated jukebox / For all my friends to sing ... I'd have your picture on the dartboard / And let your exes drink for free," he continues in the second verse.

"I love party heartbreak country music — it’s kinda unique to the genre," Stell tells The Boot. ""If I Was a Bar" is one of those raise-hell-because-I’m-hurting songs that’s made to party to. I can’t wait till we can get back to doing that!”

"If I Was a Bar" is one of eight songs on Stell's September release, the Better Than That EP. The project also features his No. 1 debut single, "Prayed for You," and his second chart-topper, "Everywhere But On." He is a 2021 CRS New Face of Country Music and, as such, will perform in a new artist-focused showcase during a virtual version of the Country Radio Seminar, usually held in Nashville, this February.