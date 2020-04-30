When we think of playing with action figures, we think of Batman, Star Wars, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and G.I. Joe. Now the toy company Mattel is honoring frontline workers during the pandemic by releasing action figures of the society's real heroes.

Nurse, doctor, EMT, and delivery driver action figures have been released by Mattel. The new action figures are available until May 31st and can be purchased through Mattel's website. The new action figures are known as the #ThankYouHeroes collection.

Each doll costs $20 and $15 of each figure sold will go towards the #FirstRespondersFirst campaign.

According to a press release, the release of the frontline worker action figures is part of Mattel's 'Play It Forward' platform. There's a total of 16 figures in the collection available for purchase. There is also a 'Little People' set designed for younger children. The action figures in that set consist of a nurse, doctor, EMT, delivery driver and grocery store worker.

In addition, to further assist healthcare workers, Mattel has also produced over 500,000 face shields, along with donating money and toys to day care services for children of frontline workers.

On a side note, now your kids can use the #ThankYouHeroes to assist G.I. Joe with finally defeating Destro and Cobra Commander once and for all. The #ThankYouHeroes are sure to give Joe an overwhelming advantage.