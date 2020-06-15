Mayan Calendar Says World May End Next Week?…Seems About Right

For just about anyone, we can all agree that 2020 has been a brutal year. And now it seems you can cancel the rest of it since apparently, the world is ending next week according to a new conspiracy theory about the Mayan calendar.

Once upon a time, Mayan calendar readers once prophesied that the world was going to end on December 21, 2012. It became such an ordeal, they even made a bad movie about it called '2012' starring John Cusack, who really should have stuck to his bread and butter genre of romantic comedies opposed to attempting roles in disaster movies. But that's a discussion for another time.

Now a scientist by the name of Paolo Tagaloguin is suggesting a theory that the original prophecy for the end of the world was based on the Julian calendar, which had more days, opposed to the Gregorian calendar, which was adopted in 1582. By his new calculations, he says that the actual doomsday date is June 21, 2020. Tagaloguin unleashed a series of tweets about this theory on Twitter that have since been deleted.

That being said, this is a pretty wild conspiracy theory. However, if you're someone who sees it falling right in line with everything else that's happened in 2020, maybe you want to knock some things off your bucket list this week.

I, for one, do not believe in this conspiracy theory and I'm willing to bet pretty much anything that nothing happens and we'll be rolling our eyes at this one by this time next week. If not, and the end of days is really upon us, then there's not going to be anyone around to tell me I was wrong next week, so win-win situation for me.

Regardless, let's all have a great week, and more to come beyond June 21, 2020!