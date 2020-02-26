Mayor Orr Cites Police Memo In Support Of CFD Security Needs
Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr posted the following statement on her Facebook page on Tuesday in support of what she says is the need for increased security at Cheyenne Frontier Days:
''I fully support Cheyenne Frontier Days as well as our community and guests that attend this amazing tradition. We must keep up with the times facing us - and I stand behind keeping our community and our guests as safe and sound as possible. Here is the data to back decision:
CHEYENNECITY.ORG
The CPD document recommends, among other things, that ''The City should reaffirm that CFD should budget $100,000 public safety services for the 2020 show at Frontier Park."
It goes on to say that the city should agree to cover all costs for public safety for CFD events held downtown.