Mayor Orr Concerned About COVID-19, Lack Of Social Distancing

Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr via Youtube

Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr said on Thursday that she is growing increasingly concerned about the coronavirus as well as what seems to be a lack of social distancing practices among many in the community.

In an interview on Thursday with Townsquare Media of Cheyenne focusing on the decision to cancel the ''Fridays On The Plaza'' events for 2020, the mayor was asked if the decision reflects a concern about increases in the coronavirus in Cheyenne.

Orr said that it does, adding ''I won't lie. I'm concerned about the fourth of July and people getting together in large groups.'' She went on to say that in recent outings, including a trip to the grocery store, she had noticed that people "were not wearing masks, they aren't social-distancing. And the virus is still out there. It hasn't gone away. As much as we all have cabin fever and we want to get out, it's something that we really have to continue to be very diligent about.''

Wyoming has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases recently, recently passing the 1,000 person mark for total cases. State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist recently urged people to continue to exercise precautions against the virus. The Wyoming Department of Health on Wednesday announced the biggest jump in cases so far in the state.

Mayor Orr on her twitter page a few days ago noted that employees of five local restaurants in Cheyenne had been found with the illness. She posted the following comments:

''Tough news in Cheyenne with employees from 5 restaurants linked to COVID. I’ll be the first to admit I haven’t been perfect at masking up, assuming distance works. Masks work. Let’s do better. I’ll do better. Let’s get through this. Let’s not go back.''