Mayor Orr: Daily Flights To Denver From Cheyenne Coming This Fall

Cheyenne air travelers will have a new option come this fall, according to a post on Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr's Facebook page.

The mayor posted this statement on Sunday:

''Some breaking news this morning at Cheyenne Regional Airport with County Commisioner Buck Holmes. Beginning Nov 11th we will have daily flights to Denver in a new partnership with United operating as SkyWest. More details to come. Thank you to all who made this happen! (Commissioner Holmes and I inviting you to fly our friendly skies!) I’ve been informed booking directly with United.com is the best way to get the lowest price, and round trip is currently under $100."