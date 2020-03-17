Mayor Orr: Dept. Of Health Should Have Told Us About local Case

Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr is not happy that the Wyoming Department of Health released news of a Laramie County coronavirus case to the media without telling local officials about it.

On the ''Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr" Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon, the mayor posted the following comment, tagging Governor Mark Gordon:

''Unfortunately, the Wyoming Department Of Health took it upon themselves to release information to the press regarding our first presumably positive case in Cheyenne of COVID-19 without including the the City/County in communication. I expect better in the future from our State leadership Governor Mark Gordon.''

The case of an older Laramie County man to be diagnosed with coronavirus is the 11thn in the state of Wyoming, but the first in Laramie County. Officials have so far released no other details about the Laramie County case.