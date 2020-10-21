Mayor Orr On Proposed Mask Order: Mask Up Or Shut Down

Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr took to Facebook on Tuesday to voice her support for a proposed public mask mandate in Laramie County.

The county Board of Health earlier in the day approved a motion calling on county Health Officer Dr. Stan Hartman to draft a mask mandate similar to one in place in Teton County. The board is slated to hold a special meeting at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 27 to consider the order. If approved, the final decision on whether to implement the order would rest with State Health Officer Dr, Alexia Harrist. Mayor Orr on Tuesday evening issued the following statement on her ''Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr" Facebook Page:

"Do we mask up, or shut down? I was informed this afternoon the Cheyenne-Laramie County Board of Health passed a motion recommending our County Health Officer to issue a mask order for Laramie County, including the City of Cheyenne. Any mask mandate decision will be data-driven by county/state health officials.

I fully support a mask mandate, as our number of positive cases are surging. We have 2 options in my opinion: Mask Up, or Shut Down. Let’s not revert back to April. Our economy can’t sustain it."

