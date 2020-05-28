Mayor Orr Posts Statement On Cheyenne Frontier Days Cancellation

Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr on Wednesday posted a statement on the announcement that Cheyenne Frontier Days 2020 will be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The mayor posted the following on her ''Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr" Facebook page:

''This afternoon Governor Gordon announced the cancellation of Wyoming’s six larger summer rodeos including our own Daddy of ‘Em All. This decision was not an easy one. Tough decisions are made by tough people, and I thank Governor Mark Gordon and officials at CFD for making this tough call. Next year will be CFD’s 125th (CFD isn’t going away this year. They’ll remain a big part of our community - simply in a different way.) In 2021, you bet we’ll all be ready to go, show, and rodeo."

This is the first time in the 124 year history of Cheyenne Frontier Days that the event will not be held. CFD brings on an estimated $25 million to $28 million annually into the local economy.

