Mayor Orr: Sales Tax Collections Only Down 1.3 Percent For July

Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr says sales tax collections for the month of July were down only 1.3 percent compared to July of 2019.

The mayor posted these comments on her ''Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr'' Facebook page:

Great news on the financial front for the City of Cheyenne! Our sales tax revenue to the city was down only 1.34% ($25,122 difference) for the month of July compared to July 2019. Even without Cheyenne Frontier Days, our numbers were nearly identical to last year! Keep shopping and spending local, Cheyenne!

Cheyenne Frontier Days was canceled this year for the first time in its over 120 year history due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is often considered a "second Christmas" for businesses such as bars, restaurants, and hotels. Its economic impact on the Laramie County economy is usually estimated at anywhere between $25 million and $28 million annually.