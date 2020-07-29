Mayor Orr Says No To Reconsideration Of Fridays On The Plaza

Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr is sticking by her decision not to hold Fridays On The Plaza in 2020.

The mayor had announced her decision to cancel the event earlier this summer, citing safety concerns in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cheyenne City Council recently passed a resolution asking the mayor to reconsider the cancellation. The mayor on Tuesday posted her response on her Twitter page:

""Resolutions are non-binding and therefore a request by council of me to reconsider reinstating our Fridays on the Plaza concert series for the summer is denied. Last summer we had over 7,000 pack the plaza for a concert. I love they’re so popular! We’re not ready. Bring on 2021."