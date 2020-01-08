Mayor Orr to Deliver State of the City Address Jan. 28

Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr will deliver her third State of the City address on Jan. 28, her office announced in a press release Wednesday.

The event will take place at the Cheyenne Civic Center at 2:30 p.m.

"Dave Lerner of the Cheyenne Post will serve as the event moderator in a sit-down conversation with Orr to reflect on 2019 and look ahead into 2020," according to the press release.

The event, which is free and open to the public, is scheduled to last 30 to 45 minutes.

A live video stream of the event will also be provided on the City of Cheyenne's Facebook page for those unable to attend.

​​