McCormick Junior High School Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

An employee at McCormick Junior High School has tested positive for COVID-19, Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Dr. Boyd Brown said Tuesday.

Brown says they have contacted families of students and staff who may have been in contact with the employee, and the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department will be contacting those families and providing guidance.

"McCormick will be following our protocols and procedures which includes entering Tier II education for those students impacted," Brown said in a release.

Brown says any student or staff who may have been in contact with the employee is eligible for free testing at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department.

