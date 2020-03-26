McDonald’s Cuts Out Menu Items Due to Covid-19 Outbreak

McDonald's is cutting out some of their menu items, including all-day breakfast, in order to simplify the process of filling orders for their employees amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company made the announcement on Thursday that McDonald's restaurants nationwide will no longer serve breakfast all day, or menu items, such as grilled chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, and salads.

The change is only temporary, and it was made clear to Business Insider that none of the changes are due to a shortage of supplies.

Best-selling items such as Big Macs, quarter pounders and other burgers, fries, and the Filet-O-Fish. McMuffins, McChicken Biscuits, and McGriddles and all breakfast meals will also still be available in the mornings.

Like several restaurant franchises, McDonald's is available through drive-thru, delivery, and take out as their dining rooms are closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Also, through April 6th, 'McDelivery' orders through Uber Eats or DoorDash will have a delivery fee of $0 for all food orders of $15 or more.

Hey, as long as they're still serving McChickens and Chicken McNuggets in Cheyenne (which they are), we're all good, McDonald's!