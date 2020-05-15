McDonald’s ‘Free Fries on Fry Day’ Starts Today

You read that right. McDonald's is giving away FREE french fries every Friday until the end of June!

In order to claim your free french fries every Friday at McDonald's, place an order through their app of at least $1 and you'll get a free medium fries. That's all you have to do!

Of course, if the free medium fries every Friday just isn't meeting your personal McDonald's french fries quota for the week, registered app users can also get $1 off the price of an order of large fries once per week from now until June 28th.

The promotion comes on the heels of McDonald's announcing their plans to open up their dining rooms to the public. The dine-in experience may look much different to customers now with new social distancing guidelines to follow. The closure of self-serve beverage bars and playplaces are just a couple of the new changes to McDonald's dine-in experience. Several new cleaning policies and procedures have also been put in place for McDonald's employees as well.

Regardless, enjoy your free McDonald's french fries every 'Fry Day' until the end of June!