McDonald’s is Bringing Back the Shamrock Shake This Month

Your local McDonald's in Cheyenne will soon have the Shamrock Shake once again and a new item that sounds like a delicious welcome addition...

March is almost here, which means the festive Shamrock Shake will be back in McDonald's everywhere in plenty of time for St. Patrick's Day. In fact, almost a full month ahead of the Irish holiday.

February 19th is when the Shamrock Shake will make its return. But that's not the only item being added to the menu. An Oreo Shamrock McFlurry is also coming to McDonald's on that same day for the first time ever.

The new dessert is made with McDonald's vanilla soft serve mixed with Shamrock (mint) flavor and Oreo cookie pieces, which sounds crazy delicious!

As always, these will only be served on a limited time basis so we would suggest to order all the Shamrock Shakes and Oreo Shamrock McFlurries while you can. February 19th is less than two weeks away so the countdown is on.