McDonald’s is Coming Out with Spicy Chicken McNuggets This Fall

For the first time in nearly 40 years, McDonald's will be serving customers a new type of Chicken McNuggets, which I already gave away in the title of this article: Spicy Chicken McNuggets.

In 1983, the original Chicken McNuggets were introduced to the menu, but until now, they have not attempted to put this type of spin on it. Starting September 16th, McDonald's will be serving the new Spicy Chicken McNuggets for a limited-time only.

The Spicy Chicken McNuggets will be served with a tempura breaded coating of cayenne and chili peppers. A new hot sauce will also accompany the spicy nuggets, which will simply be known as 'Mighty Hot Sauce'. This according to a press release from McDonald's.

The announcement comes just weeks after Taco Bell announced they are now testing their own 'Crispy Chicken Wings'. It seems the fast food 'Chicken Wars' are still alive and well.

McDonald's also announced in the aforementioned press release that they will be releasing a Chips Ahoy! McFlurry, which is exactly what it sounds like, on the same date as the Spicy Chicken McNuggets. So it seems after your mouth is on fire from the Spicy Chicken McNuggets, you can cool it off with the Chips Ahoy! McFlurry. Interesting combo. September 16th can't get here soon enough!