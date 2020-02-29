McDonald’s is Giving Away Free Egg McMuffin’s on March 2nd

McDonald's is declaring that Monday, March 2nd is National Egg McMuffin Day and to celebrate, they're giving away free Egg McMuffins all morning long.

The slight caveat is that in order the free sandwich on Monday, customers will need to first download the McDonald's app and place your order through there to take advantage of the in-store offer between McDonald's normal breakfast hours of 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. local time.

It does seem quite coincidental that the move by McDonald's to offer up the free sandwich comes on the same day that Wendy's is launching their new breakfast menu nationwide. The breakfast wars certainly seem to be in full force.

Of course, as always, Wendy's was quick to throw shade with the move via Twitter.

Wendy's social media game is quite strong when it comes to Twitter. Even if you don't like their food, they're quite entertaining.

Either way, enjoy the breakfast options you have come Monday, March 2nd.