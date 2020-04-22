Through Tuesday, May 5th, McDonald's is giving away free 'Thank You Meals' for first responders and medical workers, starting today (April 22nd).

Health care workers, firefighters, and police officers will be able to get a free meal at McDonald's nationwide via drive thru or take out. The Thank You Meals will be served in a Happy Meal box as a press release notes, "in the hopes of bringing a smile along with delicious food". The meals will be available during breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

In order to receive the free meal, first responders and health care workers can either be in uniform or just show their ID badge. There will be a limit of one meal per day.

Breakfast options for the Thank You Meals are: Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit, Egg McMuffin, or Chicken McGriddles with hash browns, and any size drink. Lunch and dinner options consist of: Filet-O-Fish, Double Cheeseburger, or Six-Piece Chicken McNuggets with small fries, and any size drink.