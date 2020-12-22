McFadden and Walk Chosen as Wyoming Shrine Bowl Coaches

The head coaches for the 48th annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl have been announced by Executive Director Frank Selby.

Matt McFadden from Cody High School will be the North Team Head Coach.

Brent Walk of Mountain View High School will be the South Team Head Coach.

High school football coaches from across the state of Wyoming nominate one coach among their peers to serve in this role. That is according to a release from the Wyoming Shrine Bowl Executive Director. One coach is chosen from the North and one is picked from the South.

The 48th annual game is planned for Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Cheney Alumni Field at Natrona County High School in Casper.

The two head coaches will begin the process of selecting their coaching staff. That will be followed by choosing the players for the annual game. The players are nominated by the head coaches from around the state. The game is for graduated seniors only.

Last year’s Wyoming Shrine Bowl, the 47th edition, was canceled due to COVID-19. It was the first time the game had not been played since the Shrine Bowl series began in 1974.