Meetings to Gauge Support for Wyoming Trapping Changes

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is holding a series of meetings on possibly changing the state’s rules for trapping animals.

Potential changes include requiring traps to be located away from trails and that signs be posted to tell people where traps are located.

Meetings will be held in Jackson on Wednesday, Sheridan on Thursday, Laramie on Sept. 9 and Lander on Sept. 10. All meetings will be at 6 p.m.

A group called Wyoming Untrapped has recorded over 70 instances of traps catching dogs unintentionally since 2000.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports some trappers support changes but trappers and reform advocates don't agree on details.