Melvin (Trey) Turner is LCSD#1’s Student of the Week

Melvin (Trey) D. Turner III, is a senior at Cheyenne's East High who is described as a student leader, advocates for himself and others, and a well-rounded student. That's part of why he was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of February 10.

East High Spirit Office counselor Barb Wolfe said in a statement that, “Trey is a kind young man who greets people with a smile. He is also a humble person and always gives his parents credit for the quality of his character.”

Turner is active in East High’s Air Force JROTC program, where he is a commander responsible for 17 cadets.

East High Air Force JROTC instructor Lt. Col. Rod Peoples said Turner is a leader on the Raider Challenge Fitness Team and has been a pivotal component of their success over the past three years. Peoples added that Turner is the Current Operations Officer responsible to the Cadet Group Commander for administering corps activities according to Air Force principles and procedures.

“Trey’s duties include maintaining flight records to ensure members are recognized for their accomplishments,” Peoples said in a statement. “He briefs members of the flight on important corps matters, reviews the academic schedule, conducts drill and ceremonies training, ensures dress and personal appearance standards are adhered to and a host of other responsibilities.”

Turner was born at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. His family moved to Cheyenne when he was in the third grade, and he's been at East High for four years.

The student of the week nominating committee said that Turner does well academically and is involved in many clubs and activities. He is also a member of East High’s orchestra where he plays a bass instrument.

Turner is also a leader in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and is a member of East High’s swim team.

After high school graduation, Turner plans to pursue a career in the United States Air Force.