Men Plead Not Guilty to Federal Charges in Cheyenne Carjacking

Two men pleaded not guilty Monday in federal court to charges filed as a result of an investigation into a carjacking that occurred in Cheyenne earlier this spring.

Police say Oscar Aldredo Ortiz, 19, recently of Cheyenne, and Jacob Nathaniel Hopkins Trigg, 18, of Erie, Colorado, were walking in the middle of Southwest Drive around 10:30 p.m. on April 21 when the victim "stopped to offer assistance."

"They produced a (rifle and handgun) and used that threat of force to gain control of his vehicle," said Officer David Inman.

Ortiz and Trigg then reportedly fled to Colorado. They were later arrested after returning to Cheyenne.

The two were charged on May 21 with one count of carjacking and one count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Their trial has been set for July 27. If convicted, the men could face seven years to life.

