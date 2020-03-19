Meteor Shower to Light Up Wyoming Skies in April

If you're a sky watcher, things could get good in our Wyoming skies in April. There's a meteor shower coming and Wyoming is considered one of the best locations to watch the event.

EarthSky shared a story about the Lyrids meteor shower. It is scheduled to begin the night of Sunday, April 19 with the time before dawn of Wednesday, April 22 probably seeing the peak.

Where did the name Lyrids come from? Wikipedia to the rescue with the answer:

The radiant of the meteor shower is located in the constellation Lyra, near this constellation's brightest star, Alpha Lyrae (proper name Vega). Their peak is typically around April 22 each year.

As Travel Wyoming mentions, it's best to get a little bit away from the city if you want the best view as building and traffic lights will lessen the sky effect and visibility.