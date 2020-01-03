”Micheal” First Baby Of 2020 At CRMC

''Micheal" was the first baby of the new year born at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

CRMC released the following information on Micheal on the CRMC Facebook page:

''We'd like to introduce everyone to Michael. At 3:29 p.m. on Jan. 1 this little guy became the first baby born at Cheyenne Regional in the new decade! Michael weighed in at 9 lbs, 2.6 oz and is 21 inches long. Mommy and baby are doing well. Kaitlyn and Steven, thank you for sharing your new bundle of joy with us. The car seat and goodies received today for baby Michael are compliments of our Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Foundation.''