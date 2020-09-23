Michelob ULTRA Will Pay You $50,000 to Camp + Drink Beer

This job is right up our alley, but you better hurry and apply.

Enjoying the great outdoors? Something we definitely enjoy doing. Enjoying the great outdoors with a great beverage? Something we probably enjoy even more. Enjoying the great outdoors with a great beverage while getting paid to do it? Now that's a dream job.

Ladies and gentlemen, Michelob ULTRA is making our dreams come true.

The beer company will pay you to camp out in state parks while enjoying and representing Michelob. We've heard of these crazy jobs before. Personally, I loved the idea of living in Italy and eating pasta. This one is similar in its too-good-to-be-true nature however, it's real.

They're call the position the Chief Exploration Officer.

Should you land the job, you will spend six months camping out in state parks across the country like Yosemite or Big Bend, while creating content for Michelob Ultra Pure Gold. You will obviously travel for free and have a good stock of beer, but Michelob is offering a $50,000 salary in addition to handling any expenses. This includes a camper van and the chance to bring along a friend be it a spouse, pal or pet.

Ideal applicants will need the following...

"a deep appreciation for nature, the willingness to hike to the perfect photo opp, and the ability to capture engaging content for social media. Oh, and a love of beer, of course. You also must be 21+ years old and have a valid US driver’s license."

Sound appealing? You better hurry. Applications are due September 30.