Mickey D’s McRib Returns Today. For Real.

The tangy rib sandwich known as the McRib returns to McDonald's restaurants today nationwide. Are you "ba-da-bum-bum-bum lovin' it" or not so much?

You can take it or leave but there are plenty of people who have circled this date on their calendars. It hasn't been a constant on Mickey D's menu. It's there and then mysteriously, it's not. But the "kind of" rib sandwich hits all 14,400 restaurants in the U.S. today.

According to Wikipedia, the McRib was first introduced way back in 1981. The iconic sandwich contains a pre-fab boneless miniature rack of ribs, onions, pickles, and a tangy barbeque sauce on a bread roll.

The hearty folks in the Midwest can be partially thanked for the success. It tested here very well in the early days. But in 2005, the popularity began to wane. McDonald's actually went so far as to promote the McRib Farewell Tour. But a fierce petition began shortly thereafter by rabid fans and the "Boneless Pig Farmers Association of America."

Today, the best competition dancing couple and the Kardashians will take the back seat as the mighty McRib will take center stage on social media.

On a side note, McDonald's is giving away 10,000 of its McRib sandwiches for free, but of course there's a catch. Men have to shave off their beards to qualify, and then post pictures of their naked faces on social media. To post your pic now, go to #ShaveforMcRibSweepstakes on Twitter.