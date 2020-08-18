Midweek Storms Could Bring Strong Gusty Winds, Large Hail

Portions of southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska could see strong gusty winds and large hail Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, as a storm system makes its way through the area.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued the following statement Tuesday morning:

weather.gov/cys

Thunderstorms will increase in coverage across southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska today through Thursday. The best chance for strong to marginally severe storms will be Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, where strong gusty winds will be the primary threat. Large hail can not be ruled out, but is overall less likely. Several locations will likely see some much needed rainfall.

​​