If you've ever wondered how Carrie Underwood manages to juggle two kids (one still requiring nighttime feeds), a perfect body, a marriage, and a touring schedule—you're not alone. None less than Underwood's own husband, Mike Fisher, is in awe of how the superstar keeps all her balls in the air.

The former NHL star posted a sweet ode to his hardworking wife on Instagram, noting, "If I had a dollar every time someone on tour said 'I don’t know how she does it' I’d be rich."

He revealed that he has some idea of how she makes it all work: "I wish everyone could see how she does it! She still gets up a couple times a night with Jacob. Wakes up and makes sure everyone is fed, then works out for 90 minutes (a workout much harder then mine) Then gets ready for the show with soundcheck etc, then meets dozen of fans, then meets radio people and then goes out and sings her heart out for 2 hours, then gets on the bus and on to the next city for a repeat.

"It really is amazing how she does it all," her adoring husband admitted, giving all credit to God for giving Underwood her talent and stamina. "I love watching her do her thing and showing people the gift that God’s given her. He’s the only explanation to the question 'I don’t know how she does it.'"

Underwood is set to conclude her Cry Pretty 360 Tour later this month on Oct. 31 in Detroit. Following the conclusion of her tour, she's signed up to host the CMA Awards Nov. 13 as she does every year, but this time, instead of Brad Paisley, she'll have Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire by her side. It was also recently announced she'll be headlining at California's 2020 Stagecoach festival, as well.