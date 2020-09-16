Miller Lite Introduces Cantenna

Miller Lite is out here trying to make sure that we’re going to be able to watch all the Broncos games this year without having to make shady decisions or go to a crowded bar. That’s right, they’ve built their own cantenna. It’s basically a can of Miller Lite with a digital antenna attached and I can’t believe that Miller Lite had to be the company to come up with this idea. It’s pretty genius.

Here’s how they describe it

Tired of streaming football games from legally dubious websites? Introducing Miller Lite's latest canovation: the Cantenna, part digital antenna, part Miller Lite beer can.

They’re going back to my college years where we were too broke to pay for real internet, so we built an antenna to push out WiFi from a friend that had more money or would accept beer as barter, but that was built out of a Pringles can. College was great. If you have no idea what I’m talking about, you’d engineer an antenna by using an old Pringles can, make sure you get that potato chip goodiness out of there first, or it wont work, and then you throw some wires from your wireless router to it and point that bad boy to shoot the WiFi out.

Here’s a video of what I’m talking about how to do it for your phone:

Back to Miller Lite, I applaud them for making sure we can get the regular channels without going deep into our pockets and spending 10s of dollars on a fancy regular digital antenna from Amazon.