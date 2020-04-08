Mills Man Killed in Rollover Crash Near Glenrock

A Mills man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash west of Glenrock early Wednesday.

Colbey J. Emms, 33, was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, according to a crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on US 20/26 near milepost 167 shortly before 5 a.m. A 2004 Cadillac CTS had been eastbound, but Emms failed to negotiate a slight curve to the left.

The Cadillac drifted over the fog line, Emms overcorrected, then the vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor in the wreck.

Emms is the 16th person to die on Wyoming highways in 2020. By this point last year, 38 deaths had been reported compared to 22 in 2018 and 24 to date in 2017.