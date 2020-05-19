Mindy Kaling And Dan Goor Will Co-Write ‘Legally Blonde 3’

It's official! Mindy Kaling (Never Have I Ever, The Mindy Project) and Dan Goor (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Parks & Recreation) will co-write the script for Legally Blonde 3. The news was dropped by Deadline, describing the sequel as having an “entirely fresh new spin” on the concept. Legally Blonde 3 will be co-produced by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer alongside Hello Sunshine, the latter of which is run by Reese Witherspoon herself. Witherspoon will be reprising her role as sorority girl-turned-law attorney Elle Woods. She will also serve as producer with Marc Platt, who produced the original 2001 film.

Legally Blonde’s legacy has stretched on for nearly 20 years now. In 2003, it spawned a sequel titled Legally Blonde 2: Red, White, and Blonde, which follows Elle Woods as she takes on the politicians of Washington D.C. Legally Blonde: The Musical debuted in 2007, receiving seven Tony nominations and ten Drama Desk nominations. What, like it’s hard?

The project, initially announced close to two years ago, was supposed to be penned by the first movie’s screenwriters Kirsten Smith and Karen McCullah. Since then, there’s been some shuffling around. Having two new writers aboard will likely result in a much different Legally Blonde picture than we’re used to, but that could be a good thing. Legally Blonde 2: Red, White, and Blonde tried to capture the charm and spirit of the original, but wasn’t quite able to stick the landing. And since so much time has passed since the first movie premiered, the best thing for the franchise would be to do something new. After all, Elle Woods is all about reinventing herself.