Miranda Lambert’s ‘Bluebird’ Is 2020’s CMA Awards Music Video of the Year

Miranda Lambert's "Bluebird" music video is the 2020 CMA Music Video of the Year. The country superstar's win was announced early Wednesday morning (Nov. 11) on Good Morning America, ahead of Wednesday night's big show.

Lambert's "Bluebird" music video was directed by Trey Fanjoy, who has previously won two CMA Music Video of the Year trophies, including one for Lambert's "The House That Built Me" video. The two work together frequently — on "Vice," "Little Red Wagon," "Automatic" and others — and their music videos have earned a number of CMA nods throughout the years.

Lambert's 2020 CMA Music Video of the Year trophy is her 14th career CMA Award. In total, she earned seven CMA Awards nods in 2020, the most of any artist at this year's show. At the ceremony on Wednesday night, she will also be competing for Entertainer, Album, Female Vocalist, Single and Song of the Year; she was also nominated for Musical Event of the Year, which went to Carly Pearce and Lee Brice's "I Hope You're Happy Now."

Lambert, who hit No. 1 at country radio with "Bluebird" over the summer, is also due to perform at the 2020 CMA Awards. She'll be singing her newest single, "Settling Down."

The 2020 CMA Awards will begin at 8PM ET on ABC.