Miranda Lambert Gives Another $160K in Grants to Animal Shelters

Miranda Lambert is forever paying it forward to animal shelters across the U.S., this time giving more than $100,000 in grants.

Through Mutts Across America — an initiative under her MuttNation Foundation — Lambert and her mother, Bev Lambert, are rewarding $160,000 worth of grants to animals shelters around the country.

The country singing superstar has selected one animal-centered organization in all 50 states to donate money to as a way to honor them for their positive animal welfare. Mutts Across America was started by Lambert's mother Bev in 2014 and has surprised shelters with a check donation each year since.

“We both feel such a deep connection with animals and have so much compassion for the ones that need us the most," Lambert expresses, adding that she and her mother have an assortment of more than 15 shelter animals between them. "Mutts Across America lets us reward the hard-working shelters and give a ‘paw up’ to their lucky mutts. Our big message is that we encourage everyone to adopt from their local shelter or, if they’re not in the market for a new dog or cat, volunteer at their local rescue.”

The "It All Comes Out in the Wash" singer channeled her passion for animals into MuttNation, co-founded with her mom in 2009, hosting adoption drives during CMA Fest in Nashville and helping displaced animals during natural disasters, such as Hurricane Harvey.

Since marrying Brendan McLoughlin in 2019, Lambert has won her husband over with her many, many dogs. In fact, she tells Taste of Country that had he not been a dog fan, it never would have worked out.

“When I first met him, I realized I looked a little bit like a crazy dog lady,” she says. “Which is fine with me, because that’s what I am. I was like, ‘Hey, if you don’t like dogs, that’s kind of a deal-breaker."

She's joking, but also not joking. Thankfully, she says, "He actually loves them to death."

Lambert is currently embarking on her Wildcard Tour with Lanco and Cody Johnson. Randy Rogers Band and Parker McCollum also serve as opening acts in select cities.

Miranda Lambert Had One Deal-Breaker for Her New Husband:

See Inside Miranda Lambert + Brendan McLoughlin's Cozy Rural Love Nest