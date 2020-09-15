Since releasing her major-label debut album, Kerosene, in 2005, Miranda Lambert has made a name for herself in country music through emotional lyrics and a badass attitude. It's a trend she continues with her newest record, Wildcard, nearly 15 years after the release of that first project.

Throughout the last decade and a half, Lambert has released seven albums, all of which tell the story of a different part of her life. Chronologically, Kerosene was followed by Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2007), Revolution (2009), Four the Record (2011), Platinum (2014), The Weight of These Wings (2016) and now Wildcard (2019).

But how do Lambert's seven albums stack up against each other? Read on to find out how The Boot ranks her releases, and let us know in the comments if you would have done something differently: