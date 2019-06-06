You wouldn't necessarily think of Miranda Lambert and lullabies in the same moment, but that's about to change. Lambert's music is the subject of a new release from Rockabye Baby, and they're premiering their new lullaby arrangement of Lambert's "Automatic" exclusively with Taste of Country.

Click on the video above to hear "Automatic" completely re-arranged as a lullaby, with glockenspiels ringing out the vocal melody over a backdrop of bells and wood blocks. The relaxing tune is accompanied by a charming video featuring a teddy bear and a dog loading up to hit the road for a fun trip, pulling a travel trailer with a pickup truck. When they finally settle into a campground at night, they pull out the acoustic guitar to sing some songs in front of the fire.

"Automatic" is perfect for this kind of treatment, since the song from Lambert's 2014 Platinum album reflects more of her sentimental side. But Rockabye Baby's upcoming Lullaby Renditions of Miranda Lambert also features some of her more rambunctious offerings, including "Gunpowder & Lead," "Kerosene," "Little Red Wagon" and "Somethin' Bad." Additional tracks include "Over You" and "The House That Built Me," among others. Click below to preview several other tracks from the forthcoming project, which is set for release on June 28.

Rockabye Baby has sold millions of copies and garnered more than 500 million streams with lullaby versions of artists including Metallica, Beastie Boys, Beatles, Kanye West, Johnny Cash and many more. The recordings have been featured on media outlets including NPR, Pitchfork, Vice, the New York Times and more. Van Halen singer David Lee Roth's sister, former nutritionist Lisa Roth, founded Rockabye Baby.

"Creating lullaby renditions of Miranda Lambert’s music just felt right for Rockabye Baby. She’s authentic, has paid her dues, and is friggin’ talented," Roth observes. "She writes songs with great hooks and melodies that stick in your head, which helped make the process of translating her music into lullabies a smooth one. And personally speaking, I love that Miranda started the nonprofit MuttNation Foundation, which promotes adoption of shelter pets. So good."

For more information about Rockabye Baby, visit the company's official website.

