Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin gushed on his wife to celebrate her birthday on Tuesday (Nov. 10). The singer is turning 37 years old, and her man listed nearly 37 reasons why he loves her.

At the heart of his meaningful birthday message is how much he loves how Lambert stays true to who she is.

"No matter what hurdles life has thrown in the way, you have always stayed true to your heart and that says more than you will ever know," McLoughlin says on Instagram.

The post was just his 11th since joining the social media platform one month ago. Early on he shared mostly scenes from Lambert's new "Settling Down" music video, in which he appears. This latest gallery offers more candid pictures of his wife of 21 months.

"You are the most genuine and caring person I truly have ever met," he says of Lambert, and, "The amount of rescue dogs we have says it all. You go above and beyond to make sure those around you are always happy."

"Not only am I thankful, but I am so proud to be able to call you my wife," McLoughlin begins. He celebrated his 29th birthday in mid-October, and the couple had a joint cake that reflected both of their values and stories. "I love you and I hope you have such an amazing birthday."

Lambert and McLoughlin revealed they'd married in early 2019. The wedding came after a three-month courtship. The former New York City police officer was working security detail during a television appearance for Lambert's Pistol Annies when they met. On her own social media, Lambert has frequently shared pictures that show her husband with no shirt on.

Should both attend the CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 11), it will mark their second CMAs together. Lambert is nominated for seven CMA Awards, including Entertainer of the Year, Single, Song and Album of the Year and Musical Event of the Year. The ABC broadcast begins at 8PM ET and Lambert will also perform "Settling Down" during the show.