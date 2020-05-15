Miranda Lambert continues to salute frontline workers and medical personnel amid the coronaviru (COVID-19) pandemic. On Wednesday (May 13), the singer dedicated an intimate performance of her Wildcard single, "Bluebird," to the workers whose services are all the more essential in a global health crisis.

Seated on the front porch of her Nashville-adjacent home, Lambert's seemingly impromptu run-through echoed that of her recent Tonight Show performance of the tune. On the May 8 episode of the Jimmy Fallon-hosted talk show, the singer also earmarked the song for those on the front lines.

"I'm comin' to y'all from my farm in Tennessee, on the porch where I spend most of my time," Lambert says by way of introduction in the new vertical video of the artist's stripped-down, outdoors performance. "I'm going to do an acoustic version of my single called 'Bluebird.'"

The singer continues, "I want to send this one out to the essential workers, the first responders and healthcare professionals that are keeping us safe and fed. We're thinking about y'all and praying for you, and we're all in this together. Don't forget, keep a bluebird in your heart."

"Bluebird" is a fitting selection for those helping others during the pandemic. The tune's a slow-burning, yet defiant charge of resilience in the face of adversity. In the song that inspired the title of Lambert's latest album, she sings, "If the house just keeps on winning / I got a wildcard up my sleeve."

The spunky theme became visually manifested in the music video for "Bluebird," released in March. In it, Lambert's thematically personified bird is quite literally displayed in a cage before it eventually emerges as a liberated creature.

Lambert has been in quarantine at her rural estate with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. Their property was hit hard by the terrible storms that swept through Tennessee recently, and Lambert turned to social media to share pictures of the massive trees that she and McLoughlin had to cut up and move out of their private road afterward.