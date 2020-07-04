Miranda Lambert turned to social media to share a pool pic with her husband for the Fourth of July, and she also gave her fans some pet advice for the holiday.

The 36-year-old singer posted a picture of herself in a swimsuit and shades, sitting in a pink flamingo pool float and holding her dog, Delta Dawn. Her husband, former NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin, is also in the shot, wearing swim trunks and smiling into the camera.

It looks like the couple are enjoying the pool at an RV campground somewhere, with several trailers visible in the background. They recently purchased an Airstream trailer that they named the Sheriff, and it looks like that's one of the vehicles visible in the background in the photo, with two pink chairs and an umbrella set up nearby for the couple to relax and enjoy the day.

The animal-loving singer took the opportunity to remind her fans that their pets can find fireworks frightening, witing, "Happy 4th y’all!!! Delta Dawn says don’t forget to put your pets somewhere safe tonight before the fireworks."

Lambert and McLoughlin revealed in May that they were hitting the road in their new Airstream, taking advantage of their quarantine time to travel.

"I like to drive a lot because most of my adult life I’ve been driven around on a tour bus to play music," Lambert explained on May 19, adding that they have learned to set up camp in less than 10 minutes after pulling in to a new campground. They've also learned to make her father's "campfire casserole" in a Dutch Oven over a fire.

Lambert has plenty of time to travel these days. She was forced to reschedule tour dates due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, pushing back the remaining dates of her 2020 Wildcard Tour.

