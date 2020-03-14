Miranda Lambert Cancels Australian Tour Dates Due to Pandemic

Miranda Lambert is the latest artist on tour forced to cancel or postpone dates in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Lambert posted on social media Friday (Mar. 13) that she unfortunately would not be able to play her upcoming shows in Australia.

Lambert, who said she was "so sad," explained the reason: "As you may have already heard, the Australian government has put restrictions in place banning gatherings of more than 500 people." (Many cities and states in the USA are also mandating along similar lines.)

The shows that are canceled are Mar. 22 in Willowbank, Queensland; Mar. 24 in Sydney; and Mar. 26 in Melbourne. There are no make-up dates announced as of yet.

Over 125,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported globally. Actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson recently announced they contracted the virus while filming in Australia.

Lambert isn't the only country star by far to have postponed dates due to growing concerns over the pandemic. Kane Brown, Dan + Shay, Chris Stapleton, Blake Shelton, Reba McEntire, Jason Aldean and Kenny Chesney have all rescheduled shows as a result.

Stagecoach and Country to Country Festival have also been rescheduled for later in the year. Nashville's Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum closed its doors through the month of March over concerns, although no staff member has contracted the virus.

