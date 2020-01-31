Miranda Lambert has canceled her Friday night (Jan. 31) concert in Salt Lake City, Utah. It's the first of two Wildcard Tour stops scheduled for the weekend.

On social media, the "Bluebird" singer announced a new date for the show and explained that she simply doesn't have the voice for it right now.

"I've been doing everything in my power to be 100% but my voice is just not there," Lambert writes on Instagram. "Not even close. I am so sorry to let everyone down."

The show has been rescheduled for Feb. 25. Cody Johnson and Lanco will join her for the new date, and tickets for the original date will be honored.

"I am medicating and resting and I'm praying I will be better to play Denver tomorrow," she writes.

The Friday night show was scheduled for the Vivint Smart Home Arena. The new date comes between West Coast concerts in California.

"Thanks for understanding and please know my heart is broken over this," Lambert adds before apologizing once more.

Lambert does not have a history of canceling concerts. Last weekend in Nashville she performed for nearly two hours and included 28 songs in a tightly-packed set list that included covers from Alan Jackson and Travis Tritt. Songs from every album were included plus four with the Pistol Annies. The 2020 Wildcard Tour runs through May 9 in Canada.

The Wildcard Tour is named after Lambert's most recent studio album, Wildcard. Talking to Taste of Country Nights radio in November, Lambert shared how the songs were inspired by happier events in her life.

