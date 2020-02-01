Miranda Lambert Cancels Saturday’s Denver Tour Stop

After having to cancel her Wildcard Tour's show Friday (January 31) in Salt Lake City, Utah, Miranda Lambert announced that she will be also canceling her show at the Pepsi Arena in Denver Saturday (February 1) due to illness.

Lambert said on her Instagram that she is feeling better, but her voice is not back yet.

She added that the tour will return to Denver on March 2, 2020, and "tickets will be honored."

"I can't apologize enough for the inconvenience," she said.



View this post on Instagram 💔💔💔💔#wildcardtour A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Feb 1, 2020 at 10:16am PST

