The 2020 CMA Awards on Wednesday (Nov. 11) were one for the books. Instead of an empty audience due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) regulations, a small audience of big-name country artists were able to attend. Miranda Lambert came up with a unique way to make sure she stayed safe during the ceremony.

The artists were tested for COVID-19 before the show, and there were strict protocols, but Lambert still wasn’t taking any chances when it came to possibly getting sick.

In a video the “Settling Down” singer posted on TikTok, it looks like she brought more than just her purse with her to the show. Yep — Lambert not only brought her own tumbler to drink out of, but also brought her own personal cooler to replenish her drink. We don’t know if that is high maintenance or brilliant, but we’re all for it!

"Always be prepared y'all," Lambert captioned the clip.

Judging by the comments on the video, her fans were supportive of Lambert’s creative idea to bring her own ice chest to the awards, with many fans calling Lambert their “spirit animal."

Aside from getting caught on national television for BYOC (Bring Your Own Cooler), the singer was also part of the stacked lineup of performances for the evening. She took the stage to perform her new single “Settling Down" with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, in the audience.

Prior to the awards, the country superstar took home Music Video of the Year for “Bluebird." Her new video for "Settling Down" stars McLoughlin and features scenes from their idyllic life on their rural estate in Tennessee.