When Miranda Lambert played Saturday night (Feb. 8) at American Airlines Center in Dallas, she showed the crowd that she is far from the only vocal talent out of her nearby hometown of Lindale, Texas. The singer brought the choir from her high school alma mater, Lindale High, on stage to join her for "Tin Man."

The talented young ensemble, dressed in black, weaved harmonies into the bittersweet composition, resulting in a moving overall rendition that got the crowd cheering. According to local news, nearly two dozen students from the school were invited to take part in the performance.

Lambert herself is back in fine form, after having been forced to cancel and rescheduled two dates on her current Wildcard Tour due to illness.

"No talking. All the tea in the world. Sleep. Meds," she told fans on social media. "I'm feeling a lot better but unfortunately my voice is just not back yet and there is nothing else I can do but wait."

Lambert kicked off the tour on Jan. 16, and it is slated to run through May 9, when it wraps with a show at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

The Wildcard Tour takes its name from Lambert's most recent studio album, Wildcard. Talking to Taste of Country Nights in November, Lambert shared how her new songs were inspired by the happiness she's found since marrying her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, in 2019.