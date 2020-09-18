Between Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin, it doesn’t take a second thought to know who the better performer of the two is. It’s the “Bluebird” singer, no doubt! She’s been in the country music scene for years now, refining her performance skills ... but he's got a few moves of his own, as it turns out.

A recent set of videos surfaced on Lambert’s Instagram stories after the 2020 ACM Awards that might have McLoughlin proving to the world he’s as much of a performer as his wife is.

Lambert performed her recent No.1 song “Bluebird” from Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe during the 55th ACM Awards Wednesday (Sept. 16), delivering the song alongside co-writers Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick.

With the Bluebird Cafe's neon sign glowing above and the ambiance set with lights surround the stage, Lambert sang a stripped-down, acoustic version of her song. The singer noted that the trio were performing it "basically the way we wrote [it]."

While there was no live audience to watch the country superstar sing due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Lambert’s biggest fan was able to attend, getting to watch his wife do what she does best from a perspective only a few got to be in the room for.

The next morning, McLoughlin was clearly not ready for the party to end, and while the night before was all about his wife, it was his turn to perform for Lambert. Of course, his performance wasn’t complete without his staple attire ... shirtless!

The country star captured video of McLoughlin dancing to Bob Seger, not seeming to care that she was filming him. With his hips swinging and arms moving up and down to the beat of the music, it was clear Lambert was getting a kick out of her husband’s moves.

“What in the heck,” the singer mumbled in between her laughter.

Along with the videos of her husband carrying the ACM Awards party from the stage to their yard, Lambert also posted moments from the show, mentioning in the caption how she felt after the night was over.

“Nashville nights! Hot date, great friends and country music. Felt good to get gussied up for a change!” she wrote.

Lambert scored her 35th ACM Awards win for Music Event of the Year, for her collaborative performance of “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” at the 2020 ACMs. She won alongside her 2019 Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars tourmates, Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King.