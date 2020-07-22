Miranda Lambert on Life With Husband Brendan McLoughlin: ‘We’re Golden’

Extra time at home has taken down several high-profile marriages, but the lockdown has only strengthened Miranda Lambert's. The singer admits she and husband Brendan McLoughlin have learned quite a bit about one another since since the coronavirus quarantine began in March, and after a lengthy camping road trip along the east coast, she says they're "golden."

In fact, the most notable new thing the "Bluebird" singer found out about her husband of 18 months is something many women would love to say of their partners.

"He loves to clean, and I knew that, but it has really come in handy,” she tells Taste of Country Nights.

“The whole routine: make a meal, clean it up, make a meal, clean it up. We've had fun."

In May, Lambert shared that she and Brendan would be taking their new Airstream trailer camping for an extended period of time, and she followed up with more photos on Instagram when she could.

The 2020 ACM Female Artist of the Year nominee tells the radio show's Evan and Amber that the route was planned in advance to ensure a certain quality of glamping. No pit toilets or showers in a lake for this gal!

"We went through Pigeon Forge, up through Virginia, which is so beautiful, and stopped in Pennsylvania at a really cool KOA in Hershey," Lambert reveals, "and then we went on to see family and my stepson and camped our way back down but went a different route."

New York and South Carolina were stops along the way to see family, and the California coast could be next. After some commitments in September, Lambert says she expects to be off again, so she and Brendan may hit the road and head west — especially if more parks are open.

“I travel for a living, but I don’t see much," she laments. "That is the way to actually experience things.”

"Bluebird" is expected to become Lambert's newest No. 1 hit on country radio and her first since "Over You" in 2012. While not about her husband or even love the song was among the first she wrote after getting married in January 2019. In fact her co-write with Luck Dick and Natalie Hemby came just three days after saying "I do" in Nashville, after a three-month courtship. The shine hasn't worn off the union one little bit.

"We’re pretty much newlyweds since we’ve only been married a year-and-a-half but we’ve already survived a pandemic so I think we’re golden,” Lambert shares.

