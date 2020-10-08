Miranda Lambert can't help herself: When her husband Brendan McLoughlin is shirtless, she's going to snap a picture, and she's going to share with her fans.

Who can blame her? McLoughlin is ex-NYPD — he retired from the force to provide his wife of one year security detail, instead — and he stays pretty fit. Though no longer keeping the streets safe, he's no slouch, and now tends to the fields at Lambert's Tennessee farm, apparently.

In new photos posted on Thursday (Oct. 8), Lambert and her man are all smiles as they bale hay together.

"Make hay while the sun shines y’all," she says, reminding fans she's as much of a true country girl as she is a superstar.

Last time we saw shirtless Brendan, he was dancing poolside after the 2020 ACM Awards, still partying after a successful night that included his wife performing her No. 1 hit "Bluebird" and earning her 35th lifetime ACM Award.

Lambert shared half a dozen photos and video of her fall baling, documenting the full process, from the cutting, to the tedding, raking and baling of the hay — as well as muscle man McLoughlin hoisting bundles onto a pink flatbed trailer — very on-brand for Lambert.

In Instagram Stories, Lambert proved that she doesn't just ogle her husband, she does the heavy lifting, too:

Lambert was sure to thank those who help her farm her hay, writing: "Thanks @t_man_photo and Jerry for gettin the pony’s all fed for the winter." Peep her witty hashtags, too: #haygirlhay #shirtlessfarmhusband #yourewelcome #farmfresh #johndeeregreen #hayday

