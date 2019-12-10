Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, recently spent some time in Maui, and she shared some gorgeous pictures with her fans online of their holiday in paradise.

Lambert hit the island for a working vacation, playing at the 5th annual Maui Songwriters Festival Presented by BMI, which ran from Dec. 5-7. In between conferences and performances, she and her husband of nearly one year took in the spectacular natural splendor of Maui and even did some shopping.

In the series of photos above, Lambert and McLoughlin pose in typically colorful touristy shirts, in front of a plunging waterfall and in front of a backdrop of palm trees. Other shots depict Lambert performing an acoustic set on stage at the songwriting event and posing for a group shot with the other participants, who include Maren Morris, Willie Nelson and more. There's also a picture of her rehearsing in a hotel room, as well as a picture of Lambert standing in front of a local shop called Alice in Hulaland.

"Thank you @bmi songwriters festival for having us back this year," Lambert writes to accompany the pictures. "Maui is a magical place. Playing music here with great friends is a dream. Headed home for family time!"

See Inside Miranda Lambert + Brendan McLoughlin's Tennessee Love Nest

Lambert stunned fans and the country music industry when she announced in February of 2019 that she had secretly married McLoughlin the previous month. The couple married just months after meeting in New York City when Lambert's band, the Pistol Annies, were performing on Good Morning America. McLoughlin is an NYPD officer, and he was working security for the event.

McLoughlin took a leave of absence from his job to accompany Lambert on her recent Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars 2019 Tour, which wrapped on Nov. 23. Lambert will hit the road again in January for her 2020 Wildcard Tour, which runs through May 9 and ends up in Montreal. That tour is in support of her new album, Wildcard, which Lambert released on Nov. 1.

Miranda Lambert tickets are available for all of her upcoming concert dates.

Miranda Lambert Fans Will Love Caylee Hammack!